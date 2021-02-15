Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools move to full remote learning Tuesday

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools students will learn remotely on Tuesday. The district said it made the move due to the dangerous wind chills and its ability to safely clear all campuses of continuing snow.

The district will not offer any in-person services to students on this day.

The plan for Tuesday is as follows:

  • All students will log into Teams at their school’s start time and engage in a full day of remote learning.
  • Meals will be available for pick up from 9am to 1pm at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and at the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 37th and Hydraulic, entering from 37th No advance registration is required for families to pick up meals today.
  • Athletic competitions and practices for Tuesday will be postponed.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Day - Winter storm continues to push through Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency
Kansas Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Days through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy
Kansans asked to conserve energy
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning

Latest News

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Kansas energy companies to begin rotating outages
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of February 15: Job of the Day
A District 60 staff member received a COVID-19 vaccination over the frigid Valentine's Day...
Sedgwick County vaccination sites open Monday