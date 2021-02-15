Wichita Public Schools move to full remote learning Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools students will learn remotely on Tuesday. The district said it made the move due to the dangerous wind chills and its ability to safely clear all campuses of continuing snow.

The district will not offer any in-person services to students on this day.

The plan for Tuesday is as follows:

All students will log into Teams at their school’s start time and engage in a full day of remote learning.

Meals will be available for pick up from 9am to 1pm at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and at the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 37th and Hydraulic, entering from 37th No advance registration is required for families to pick up meals today.

Athletic competitions and practices for Tuesday will be postponed.

