4You: Andover church holds food-distribution event, Dillons delivers roses for annual campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Volunteers from a church in Andover braved single-digit temperatures over the weekend to make sure that people in need have food on the table. Generations Church held a food-distribution event Saturday morning. Generations Church Pastor Steven Bishop said the need to help is especially important in a time like this and he said it’s been eye opening to see the need in the community. Generations church has been distributing food for a little more than three months.

Dillons is saying “thank you” to its customers for spreading smiles and cheers over Valentine’s Day. Dillon’s was able to deliver nearly 46,000 single-stem roses to area retirement communities, hospices, community homes and to healthcare workers across Kansas through its annual “Heart to Heart” campaign. For every paper rose purchased at Dillons earlier this month, a single-stem red rose was delivered to local organizations.

