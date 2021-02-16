Advertisement

5-year-old girl injured in crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid wakes up from coma

On Feb. 4, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash caused by former Kansas City...
On Feb. 4, a 5-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash caused by former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid.(GoFundMe)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - A five-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid is out of a coma.

“Ariel is awake,” reads a single line posted Monday night to a GoFundMe page set up by the child’s aunt, Tiffany Verhulst.

Verhulst is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Felicia Miller, Ariel’s mother, to raise money for her medical expenses.

Kansas City, Mo. police said Reid, son of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, was driving the truck on February 4 that crashed into the vehicle the child was in. He admitted to having two or three drinks before driving and taking Adderall.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning
Evergy suspends Tuesday morning intermittent outages
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas

Latest News

Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs
Eviction Notice
Housing leaders announce $200 million in statewide rental assistance
COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Kansas
Deep cold delaying vaccine shipments in KS, data tracking continues to be challenge