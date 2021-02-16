5-year-old girl injured in crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid wakes up from coma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - A five-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid is out of a coma.

“Ariel is awake,” reads a single line posted Monday night to a GoFundMe page set up by the child’s aunt, Tiffany Verhulst.

Verhulst is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Felicia Miller, Ariel’s mother, to raise money for her medical expenses.

Kansas City, Mo. police said Reid, son of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, was driving the truck on February 4 that crashed into the vehicle the child was in. He admitted to having two or three drinks before driving and taking Adderall.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

