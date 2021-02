Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India; 40 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people.

The official says six people were rescued after the accident Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh state. He says more than 46 people were on board the bus, which was designed for 34.

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and are searching for other passengers. Officials stopped the water supply to the canal to aid the rescue effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.