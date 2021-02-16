Advertisement

Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India; 40 dead

A bus that fell into a canal is pulled out in Sidhi district, in the central Indian state of...
A bus that fell into a canal is pulled out in Sidhi district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people. (Madhya Pradesh District Public Relation Office Sidhi via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people.

The official says six people were rescued after the accident Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh state. He says more than 46 people were on board the bus, which was designed for 34.

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and are searching for other passengers. Officials stopped the water supply to the canal to aid the rescue effort.

