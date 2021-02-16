Care facilities make emergency plans in case of power outages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday (Feb. 15) was the first day in which electric companies conducted what they’re calling “rolling outages” in order to conserve energy during this stretch of sub-freezing temperatures. Evergy was part of the process, reporting that bout 60,000 of its customers lost power for about 30 minutes on Monday. Kansas is one of 17 states that is part of the Southwest Power Pool, which requested to reduce strain on the system by shutting off power for 30 minutes to an hour at a time.

With the cold snap continuing at least until the middle of the week, an Evergy spokeswoman said these outages could happen again. Evergy Manager of External Communications Gina Penzig said this extended stretch of sub-freezing temperatures has increased the demand for energy to keep homes and businesses heated.

“This has put a lot of stress on the energy supply to our area, and so (Monday), the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the regional power grid, called on utilities, including Evergy to do some emergency interruptions to reduce stress on the grid,” Penzig explained.

With the possibility of more outages coming, Penzig said Evergy is “continuing in that standby position for at least the next few days until temperatures start to warm up.”

Because of this possibility, Homestead Health Center Administrator Elizabeth Howarth said the facility is ready to implement its emergency preparedness plan.

“According to our emergency preparedness plan, we have about three days’ worth of meals, but of course, we’re hoping these outages only last 30 to 60 minutes,” Howarth said.

She said Homestead Health Center has a diesel generator that’s kept full at all times.

“This powers outlets throughout our building that we control medically necessary equipment like concentrators and things like that,” Howarth said.

She said the cold weather is a concern.

“Our basic and main concern is keeping our residents warm, but like I said, we have blankets, and some of us have decided to bring blankets from home at least till the end of this week to help mitigate anything that might happen,” Howarth said.

Evergy said it tried to identify electrical circuits that aren’t serving hospitals and other emergency facilities. It said even though the company can’t guarantee they won’t be affected, it is doing what it can to avoid any of those critical facilities.

