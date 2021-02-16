Advertisement

Deep cold delaying vaccine shipments in KS, data tracking continues to be challenge

COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The deep cold is delaying shipments with some of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman addressed the issue, as well as why the Sunflower State continues to rank near the bottom when it comes to vaccine distribution.

With the cold-weather shipment delay, Dr. Norman said this is a brief bump in the road that shouldn’t have a huge impact. Concerning the national data that continues to show Kansas near the bottom in vaccine distribution, he reiterated that there is still a struggle with reporting vaccine data. He said that is the lone reason the state appears to be lagging behind.

“We had one place that showed 2,000 vaccines shown as not registered. They had entered all of it and they thought they had done everything correctly and it went up. We had them showing zero, so we had to go back and recover it all,” Dr. Norman cited as one example of the reporting issues. “I understand it’s an accountability and a confidence issue, but vaccine is getting into people’s arms and has been very successful. Data tracking has been a real headache.”

This week, the KDHE reported that 10 percent of Kansas’ population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

