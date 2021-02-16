Advertisement

EARP in effect for Wichita, area cities as dangerous wind chill continues

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say the city’s emergency accident reporting plan, or EARP, is in effect, because of continued dangerous wind chills.

If you’re in a wreck and there are no injuries, you can drive your vehicle, and no drugs or alcohol are involved, you do not have to call 911.

Instead, swap phone numbers and insurance information, then fill out a report later.

You can do that at Wichita QuikTrips or at police substations.

The EARP is also in effect for Haysville, the city of Sedgwick and Goddard.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County

Latest News

Andover church holds food-distribution event
4You: Feel-good stories for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
Winter weather
Subzero wind chills lead to power-outage concerns
Keeping lights off in rooms in which no one is in is one common recommendation to save energy.
For many across KS, Midwest, subzero wind chills lead to power-outage concerns
Utility pole
Preparing for rolling outages