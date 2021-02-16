EARP in effect for Wichita, area cities as dangerous wind chill continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say the city’s emergency accident reporting plan, or EARP, is in effect, because of continued dangerous wind chills.

If you’re in a wreck and there are no injuries, you can drive your vehicle, and no drugs or alcohol are involved, you do not have to call 911.

Instead, swap phone numbers and insurance information, then fill out a report later.

You can do that at Wichita QuikTrips or at police substations.

The EARP is also in effect for Haysville, the city of Sedgwick and Goddard.

