Advertisement

Evergy implementing more rolling outages Tuesday

(KSFY)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy said more rolling blackouts are coming Tuesday.

The power company will shut power off in select locations for 30 to 60 minutes.

The company said it was due to regional power supply needs “as directed by Southwest Power Pool.”

If your power is out for longer than an hour, you can report it at 800-544-4857.

You can see where the power outages are occurring at outagemap.evergy.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
EARP in effect for Wichita, area cities as dangerous wind chill continues
Andover church holds food-distribution event
4You: Feel-good stories for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
Winter weather
Subzero wind chills lead to power-outage concerns
Keeping lights off in rooms in which no one is in is one common recommendation to save energy.
For many across KS, Midwest, subzero wind chills lead to power-outage concerns