Evergy implementing more rolling outages Tuesday
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy said more rolling blackouts are coming Tuesday.
The power company will shut power off in select locations for 30 to 60 minutes.
The company said it was due to regional power supply needs “as directed by Southwest Power Pool.”
If your power is out for longer than an hour, you can report it at 800-544-4857.
You can see where the power outages are occurring at outagemap.evergy.com.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.