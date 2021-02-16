Evergy reduces website functionality due to increased traffic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the increase in traffic to Evergy’s website, the energy company has reduced the functionality of its website.

Customers can not pay their bills online, but the company said they hope to have that feature up and running later this week.

Customers can still access outage information at outagemap.evergy.com.

Earlier Tuesday, Evergy implemented rolling outages at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool. Evergy said about 10% or more of their customers were impacted by outages.

If your power is out for longer than an hour, you can report it at 800-544-4857.

