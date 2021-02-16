Advertisement

Evergy reduces website functionality due to increased traffic

(Evergy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the increase in traffic to Evergy’s website, the energy company has reduced the functionality of its website.

Customers can not pay their bills online, but the company said they hope to have that feature up and running later this week.

Customers can still access outage information at outagemap.evergy.com.

Earlier Tuesday, Evergy implemented rolling outages at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool. Evergy said about 10% or more of their customers were impacted by outages.

If your power is out for longer than an hour, you can report it at 800-544-4857.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency

Latest News

Evergy suspends Tuesday morning intermittent outages
Wichita Police Department badge
EARP in effect for Wichita, area cities as dangerous wind chill continues
Andover church holds food-distribution event
4You: Feel-good stories for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
Winter weather
Subzero wind chills lead to power-outage concerns