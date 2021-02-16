Advertisement

For many across KS, Midwest, subzero wind chills lead to power-outage concerns

By Braxton Jones
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As low temperatures continue outside, millions across Kansas and the Midwest turn their concerns toward what’s going on inside.

Wichita resident William Polite is one of them.

“I just moved back from Chicago. I’ve lived in Milwaukee, St. Louis. I’ve been through some cold seasons. Never had them say we’re going to experience a rolling blackout before. I’ve had electricity go out,” he said.

Monday morning, Polite was warned of the lack of heat inside his mother’s nursing home.

“The system comes on, but from what I am understanding, it won’t warm to a place of comfort for the residents at all,” he said.

Polite said the home has been in contact with his family and he believes they’re doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

“I know I am not the only one. I am thinking about people on breathing machines and dialysis,” he said. “People that have to have their electricity.”

Polite’s concerns with his family aren’t only for his mother. He also has a special-needs brother he cares for. He said he first learned on Monday that he could temporarily lose power as energy companies ask users to cut back.

Steps you can take to save energy include avoiding the use of big appliances in your home during the morning or early evening, turning off lights and electronics in rooms you aren’t in and unplugging appliances or electronics that you aren’t using.

