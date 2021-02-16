Advertisement

Hundreds in Sedgwick County show up for COVID-19 vaccine despite subzero wind chill

Sedgwick County residents wait inside INTRUST Bank Arena to get COVID-19 vaccine.
Sedgwick County residents wait inside INTRUST Bank Arena to get COVID-19 vaccine.(KWCH 12)
By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite record cold with wind chills well below zero, hundreds of people on Monday (Feb. 15) lined up to get their shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at INTRUST Bank Arena. This week, Sedgwick County reports that despite the snow and freezing temperatures, people 70 and older are still getting to their vaccination appointments at the arena.

“It’s pretty dangerous out there. You have to really pay attention to what you’re doing because it’s slick. It’s very slick and it doesn’t look slick,” said Jerry Wood, among the hundreds who kept his appointment on Monday.

Even those with appointments have to wait for in line for their turn to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but they at least are able to wait inside the arena.

Sedgwick County health officials remind people not to show up for their appointments more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time.

“There is plenty of vaccine,” said Sedgwick County Mobile Vaccine Director Christopher Robinson. “...We don’t want any line outside, so that’s why we always try to recommend and do our due diligence to make sure people stay in their cars until about 15 minutes before their appointment. (It) makes it safer for them, makes it safer for us.”

Many who’ve had their chance to get the vaccine say waiting in line is their biggest complaint.

“I think they’re very organized. Now, there is a long wait, but that’s to be expected,” said Steve Miller, who had an appointment at INTRUST Bank Arena to be get a COVID-19 vaccine. “You come into the facility, you’re not out in the cold.”

