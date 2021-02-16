Advertisement

Kansas Humane Society running off emergency generator, asks for assistance

Kansas Humane Society in Wichita, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society announced Monday (Feb. 15) that it’s been asked to run off emergency generator power to reduce strain on the grid. This is part of an overall effort to save energy as the region deals with some of the coldest recorded temperatures in decades.

The KHS said doing its part to reduce the strain will cost about $1,000 per day, just to keep its building warm for the pets in its care. The organization said it is doing everything it can to conserve power and reduce the cost as much as it can.

“We have a large number of pets that cannot transfer to foster care right now because of the medical care they are receiving at KHS,” the organization said in an announcement on its Facebook page. “We need to keep our building warm for these pets, and to keep the pipes from freezing so staff can continue to care for them and maintain clean and sanitary conditions. We currently have over 90 dogs and 20 cats in the building and foster is not an option for all of these animals at the moment.”

As of Monday night, the community had responded. The KHS Facebook post showed the organization raising a little more than $6,300 of its $3,500 goal.

