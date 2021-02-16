Light snow overnight-early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that light snow in south central and eastern Kansas will leave some accumulations, but they will be minimal. However, some road conditions will be slick for the start of the day, especially along and southeast of the Turnpike.

Low temperatures will not be as cold, but will be down around 0 with light winds. Highs on Wednesday will reach the teens with light flurries in the east ending and skies remaining cloudy or mostly cloudy during the afternoon.

Expect the temperatures to go up some more on Thursday with skies becoming partly cloudy.

A chance to get back above freezing will happen Friday and in the upcoming weekend. However, with the wind picking up, it will still be rather chilly for much of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow/flurries (T-1″). Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 2.

Tomorrow: Early flurries then cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 18.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 5.

Thu: High: 22 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 32 Low: 11 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 20 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 30 Mainly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 28 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.