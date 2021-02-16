Advertisement

Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day with temperatures between -10 and -15 and wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until midday. By this afternoon, wind chills will hover around zero, or colder, as highs climb to near 10 degrees.

Another weather maker will impact south-central Kansas this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Light to moderate snow is likely, especially along and east of the Turnpike, where 1-3″ of accumulation is possible through Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week looks quiet with a slow warming trend. Temperatures should climb above freezing on Friday for the first time in nearly two weeks! Even warmer weather returns this weekend as temperatures top-out in the 40s followed by 50s next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 8.

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 3.

Tomorrow: Morning snow showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-10. High: 18.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing and cold. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 5.

Thu: High: 24. Low: 11. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 37. Low: 22. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Sat: High: 39. Low: 29. More clouds than sun; becoming breezy.

Sun: High: 45. Low 25. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 28. Mostly sunny and mild.

