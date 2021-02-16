Advertisement

‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s not quite an Olympic sport, but the road crews in Kentucky are still pretty proud of it.

Faced with a winter storm, the state’s snowplows were out tackling the challenge.

A video from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows seven plows staggered across Interstate 75 in Fayette County, pushing the snow from the outside lane to the inside shoulder.

“Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!” says a tweet from the department’s official Twitter account. “Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged.”

Ice, sleet and snow fell in the area Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency

Latest News

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot
FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room...
Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took...
Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time