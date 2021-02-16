Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening (Feb. 15) in Beverly.

At about 5:40 p.m., the KBI said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a teen had been shot at a home in Beverly. When deputies and EMS arrived at the home, they found a 15-year-old girl wounded from a gunshot. The KBI said the teen was pronounced dead at a Salina hospital.

The agency said the investigation is ongoing.

