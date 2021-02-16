Wichita Public Schools going with full remote learning Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every student in Wichita Public Schools will again learn from home on Wednesday (Feb. 17) due to a variety of factors, the district announced on its website. This means no students will receive services on school campuses on Wednesday.

The plan calls for students to log into Teams at their schools’ start time and follow their regular Wednesday schedule. Meals will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alvin Morris Center at 903 S. Edgemoor and at the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at37th and Hydraulic.

“for families who have preordered weekly remote meals, pickup will be held at the usual time and location,” the district said.

Any athletic competitions and practices scheduled for Wednesday will be held as scheduled.

While the district didn’t specify its reasons for the remote learning day, sub-freezing temperatures continue through midweek and part of the effort to conserve energy has involved business closures and rolling blackouts.

You can keep up with the Wichita school district’s plans and guidance for Wednesday on its website.

“We will continue to monitor weather conditions through the day Wednesday, and if there are changes to Thursday’s school day plan, those will be shared through Outlook, phone, text, and district web and social media channels,” the district said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.