4You: Ark City PD helps residents clear snow, basketball ref with special needs lives out dream

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

The Arkansas City Police Department wants to help residents who are snowed-in in their homes. The police department asks residents that if they or someone they know is older, or has a physical disability and cannot shovel their own walkway to send them a message with their name and address. The department said a group of its employees would respond by showing up to help out.

A 22-year-old Kansas man, living with Autism, is living out his dream and encouraging others to do the same. Will Fried is a middle-school and high-school basketball referee. he said he’s hopeful he serves as a reminder to everyone to always give those with a disability a chance to do what they love.

