Affidavit: Man accused of dragging 13-year-old girl in stolen SUV unaware she was in vehicle

Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021. They say he was driving a stolen SUV in which a 13-year-old girl died after she was dragged while try to exit the vehicle.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to an affidavit, Kevin Palmer, the man accused of dragging 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra in a stolen SUV, told police he did not see anyone in the vehicle when he stole it.

Palmer, who was homeless, said he saw the car running in a parking lot of a restaurant in west Wichita when he stole it – and would not have taken the vehicle if there was someone inside.

After the car was stolen, a citizen saw Palmer driving eastbound on Kellogg when a vehicle began chasing him. The driver of that vehicle said he saw the girl being dragged and honked and yelled at Palmer.

Palmer then turned around through Newman College to get back onto westbound Kellogg, he then stopped the vehicle and crossed several lanes of traffic to escape.

According to the affidavit, when Palmer exited the vehicle, he saw the girl’s body. Palmer then assumed he had hit someone while trying to cross Kellogg and didn’t realize it due to low visibility caused by snowfall that day.

Police said Palmer made several unsolicited statements while in custody.

“Oh my God. God help me. Is she dead? People are saying she was hurt,” Palmer said according to an affidavit.

Palmer was charged with first-degree murder and theft early February. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

