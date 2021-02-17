Advertisement

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, a Palestinian paramedic takes a nasal swab to test...
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, a Palestinian paramedic takes a nasal swab to test for the coronavirus, at a mosque in Gaza City. The Palestinian Authority said Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, that it dispatched the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after accusing Israel of preventing it from sending the doses amid objections from some Israeli lawmakers. Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement that the PA sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for front-line medical workers through the Beitunia crossing between the occupied West Bank and Israel en route to Gaza. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)(Khalil Hamra | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Gaza.

The move comes two days after the PA said Israel was preventing the shipment, which is intended for front-line medics.

Israeli lawmakers had been debating whether to allow vaccines into Gaza, which has been ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas since 2007. Some had suggested the delivery of vaccines be linked to progress on the release of two captives held by Hamas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP moves to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2, more blackouts likely
Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday

Latest News

Pipe under kitchen sink
Issues with frozen pipes could get worse when temperatures rise
Jay Loibl with Benjamin Franklin Plumbing expects a home's pipes on a recent call in Wichita,...
Issues with frozen pipes could get worse when temperatures rise
Thousands were without power as temperatures were in the single digits Tuesday morning.
Rolling blackouts, uncontrolled issues contribute to power outages for thousands across KS
Southwest Power Pool
Evergy may implement rolling blackouts after midnight