Barton County deputies arrest Larned man accused of attempting to solicit teen for sex

Lonny R. Miller was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail for indecent solicitation...
Lonny R. Miller was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail for indecent solicitation of a child, attempted exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (Feb. 16) arrested a Larned man in Great Bend and booked him into the Barton County Jail for indecent solicitation of a child, attempted exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation.

The sheriff’s office said a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies contacted 32-year-old Lonny R. Miller, of Larned at an address in Great Bend.

“Deputies had reason to believe probable cause existed that Miller was attempting to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sex,” the sheriff’s office said.

Leading up to the arrest, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said an organization called Motor City Justice, which is proactive in assisting law enforcement with capturing accused sexual predators involving children, contacted the department.

“Motor City Justice shared information with the sheriff’s office that led deputies to believe an individual was attempting to solicit unlawful activity with a juvenile,” the department said.

An area in Great Bend was placed under surveillance, which led to Miller’s arrest. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said Miller is held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

