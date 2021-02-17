Advertisement

Building You: Greater Wichita YMCA hiring for 300 summer jobs

By Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Greater Wichita YMCA is starting to hire for 300 positions this summer.

“Our programs are getting bigger. Our pools are getting busier, which is a great problem to have, but with that also comes the fact that we need more staff,” said Kasey Williams, senior program director at the South YMCA.

The YMCA is mostly hiring for child care, camp, lifeguard and water park positions.

They are also looking for personal trainers and fitness instructors.

“The need since the pandemic hit has grown exponentially. That also increases our need for staff as well,” said Katie Sutton, program director for the YMCA Child Care and Camps.

All positions start above minimum wage, but compensation will depend on position, education and previous experience.

To register for summer camps, click here.

To apply for a summer job, click here.

To learn more about other job openings at the Greater Wichita YMCA, click here.

