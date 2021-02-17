Advertisement

Burger King to join chicken war with upgraded sandwich

The new version of Burger King's Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be served on a potato bun.
The new version of Burger King's Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be served on a potato bun.(Burger King via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can’t win a fast food war with Whoppers alone so Burger King is upgrading a different menu item.

The fast food chain is replacing its current Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a new version. It will be served on a potato bun and feature hand-breaded chicken.

Competition in the chicken sandwich space has heated up since Popeye’s saw great success with a new launch in the category back in 2019.

Burger King says that’s when it began working on its new chicken sandwich.

Since Popeye’s launch, Wendy’s, KFC and McDonald’s have introduced their own new chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A, however, has largely stood by its original offering, which remains a fan favorite.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP moves to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2, more blackouts likely
Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday

Latest News

The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital
A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in...
US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks
Dog sucked out of window by tornado is home safe
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?