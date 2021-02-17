City of Wichita to close several buildings to save energy
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said it will close multiple public facilities on Wednesday to help preserve power supplies for residents and critical operations.
City facilities that will close include:
- CityArts
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum
- Old Cowtown Museum
- OJ Watson Park
- All Wichita Public Library locations, which will also close by 6 p.m. this evening
- All aesthetic lights that do not impact the safety of pedestrian and motorists, including spotlights on City hall and in Old Town
The city said it expects to resume operations at these facilities on Thursday, but they could be extended if the energy companies continue to request energy reductions.
Temperatures at most other occupied municipal facilities are set at 67-68 degrees.
