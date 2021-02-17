Deadly crash closes US-54 east of Greensburg

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in a crash in Kiowa County.

The Kansas Highway said the crash happened around 2:41 p.m. on US-54 about three miles east of Greensburg.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic while they work the crash involves a semi and a passenger vehicle.

KHP said another was transported. There is currently no detour in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.