Deadly crash closes US-54 east of Greensburg

Two crashes closed Highway 54 was closed in both directions between Pratt and Greenburg on Wednesday.(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died in a crash in Kiowa County.

The Kansas Highway said the crash happened around 2:41 p.m. on US-54 about three miles east of Greensburg.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic while they work the crash involves a semi and a passenger vehicle.

KHP said another was transported. There is currently no detour in the area.

