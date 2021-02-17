Advertisement

Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hits keep coming in Texas amid a severe cold snap.

Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is under a boil water notice.

Houston Public Works issued the notice Wednesday morning, asking people to boil their water for at least two minutes and then let cool before using.

The office of Mayor Sylvester Turner told people who don’t have the means to boil water to use bottled water if they have it.

About 2.7 million households were still without power across the state Tuesday night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said.

Texas residents have dealt with widespread blackouts since Monday.

Overall, at least 20 people have died during the cold that struck the southern Plains and South, the Associated Press reported, some while struggling to stay warm in their homes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP moves to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2, more blackouts likely
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs
Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday

Latest News

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account
The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of...
US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks
A mother was shot and killed in North Carolina after a child pulled a loaded gun from her purse.
Mother accidentally shot, killed after young child finds gun in her purse