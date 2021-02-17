Japan starts COVID-19 vaccinations with eye on Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign amid questions about whether it will reach enough people quickly enough to save a Summer Olympics already delayed by the pandemic.

Despite a recent rise in infections, Japan has largely dodged the kind of cataclysm that has battered other wealthy countries. But the fate of the Olympics makes Japan’s vaccine campaign crucial. But Japan is getting a later start than many other major economies.

Experts say the late rollout will make it impossible to reach so-called herd immunity before the Olympics begin in July.

That will mean officials could struggle to quell wariness among citizens about hosting the Games.

