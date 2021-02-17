Advertisement

Japan starts COVID-19 vaccinations with eye on Olympics

A man wearing a face mask cycles past the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 but recent polls show about 80% of the Japanese public want the Olympics canceled or postponed. Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama of Shimane prefecture, western Japanese, is talking about canceling the torch relay events in his area for the Tokyo Games, reported on Wednesday. Maruyama is unhappy with COVID-19 prevention measures surrounding the relay. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign amid questions about whether it will reach enough people quickly enough to save a Summer Olympics already delayed by the pandemic.

Despite a recent rise in infections, Japan has largely dodged the kind of cataclysm that has battered other wealthy countries. But the fate of the Olympics makes Japan’s vaccine campaign crucial. But Japan is getting a later start than many other major economies.

Experts say the late rollout will make it impossible to reach so-called herd immunity before the Olympics begin in July.

That will mean officials could struggle to quell wariness among citizens about hosting the Games.

