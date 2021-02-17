Advertisement

Kansas reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state also reported 115 new death and 79 hospitalizations since Monday.

Ponca Products, an awning supplier, was the only named active cluster in Sedgwick County in this week’s report. The business had five COVID-19 cases in the last week.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination overview, 10.4% of Kansans have been vaccinated for the virus.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will give an update on COVID-19 and cold weather in the state at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP moves to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2, more blackouts likely
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs
Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday

Latest News

Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Affidavit: Man accused of dragging 13-year-old girl in stolen SUV unaware she was in vehicle
Pipe under kitchen sink
Issues with frozen pipes could get worse when temperatures rise
Jay Loibl with Benjamin Franklin Plumbing expects a home's pipes on a recent call in Wichita,...
Issues with frozen pipes could get worse when temperatures rise
Thousands were without power as temperatures were in the single digits Tuesday morning.
Rolling blackouts, uncontrolled issues contribute to power outages for thousands across KS