Kansas reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases since Monday.

The state also reported 115 new death and 79 hospitalizations since Monday.

Ponca Products, an awning supplier, was the only named active cluster in Sedgwick County in this week’s report. The business had five COVID-19 cases in the last week.

According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination overview, 10.4% of Kansans have been vaccinated for the virus.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will give an update on COVID-19 and cold weather in the state at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

