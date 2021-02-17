Light snow for some, cold sunshine for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a slippery start to the day with light snow falling on south-central Kansas. However, the weather maker is on the way out and roads should slowly improve through midday.

Skies will remain gray later today, but temperatures will continue to trend higher. Highs will climb into the teens this afternoon for the first time in a few days. We stay above zero tonight and under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky on Thursday, temperatures top-out in the 20s.

Temperatures should climb above freezing on Friday for the first time in nearly two weeks! Even warmer weather returns this weekend as temperatures top-out in the 40s followed by 50s next week.

Looking ahead… a quiet weather pattern next will allow the warm-up to continue. In fact, highs in the 60s are not out of the question by the middle of the week. An argument can be made for some rain showers, but snow is not in the forecast any time soon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning flurries, otherwise cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-10. High: 18.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 5.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-10. High: 22.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 11.

Fri: High: 32. Low: 22. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: High: 35. Low: 30. Partly cloudy; becoming breezy.

Sun: High: 42. Low 27. Mostly cloudy, breezy; a few rain showers.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 28. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Tue: High: High: 59. Low: 32. Sunny, staying mild.

