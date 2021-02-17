Reno County mass-gathering order expiring next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County announced that its extended health order with a a mass gathering limit of 10 people will expire next Wednesday (Feb. 24). This comes as the county’s overall situation with COVID-19 is improved significantly from December.

“The 14-day new case count has trended down from 935 per 100,000 population and 50.1% PTR (Positive Test Rate) in December, to 181 per 100,000 and 11.6% PTR as of February 17,” the county said in a news release.

The mask mandate from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will continue in Reno County, the county’s news release said.

“Our goal is not to be restrictive, but to advise on the present state of the illness in Reno County,” the county said.

With this, the county said its residents should continue to wear masks in public, practice social distancing of at least six feet, frequently wash hands, stay home if they’re feeling ill, get vaccinated as soon as they’re offered the vaccine for COVID-19 and get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

“The Reno County Health Department continues to analyze the metrics and trends to ensure the health and welfare of all people who live, work, or play in Reno County,” the county said.

