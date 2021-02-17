Advertisement

Report: Woman found dead in Cowley County after wandering out into cold

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Cowley County, Kan. (KWCH) - A senior woman was found dead early Tuesday morning (Feb. 16) following reports that she was missing in the Dexter area, NewsCow reports from multiple sources. A little before 4 a.m., the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an older woman who went out into the cold without appropriate winter clothing.

NewsCow reports it was not clear how long the woman was out, but she was found dead a short time after first responders arrived to search for her.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti on Tuesday afternoon indicated that further information would be available Wednesday, pending notification of the woman’s next of kin.

