Advertisement

Sedgwick County reports administering more than 31K doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far

A Sedgwick County resident eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of distribution plan...
A Sedgwick County resident eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 of distribution plan gets injection at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County reports that it’s administered 31,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, including nearly 1,500 Monday (Feb. 15). The relatively solid turnout for appointments at INTRUST Bank Arena came despite record low temperatures. The Sedgwick County Health Department is currently scheduling appointments for residents who are 70 and older.

The cold streak has put a strain on the vaccine distribution system, a situation KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman considers only to be a minor road block. This week, the health department will look at when the county can move on to vaccinating residents who are 65 and older, as well as other groups in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan. A lot of that hinges on how quickly appointments fill out.

“It’s so difficult to determine what’s going on with the population because so much of it has to do with the weather,” Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said. “I think if it was 50 degrees outside, this might be going totally different regarding how fast we can move and regarding the number of signups we get, but when it’s negative 12 outside, and so much of the population we’re seeing right now is elderly, it’s difficult for them to negotiate that.”

During a county staff meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 16), Stolz said the county would like to get up to 1,500 to 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered per day at the INTRUST Bank Arena site.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning
SPP moves to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
UK variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County

Latest News

Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Kansas
Deep cold delaying vaccine shipments in KS, data tracking continues to be challenge
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
White House press briefing on increasing vaccine supply