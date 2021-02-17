Sedgwick County reports administering more than 31K doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County reports that it’s administered 31,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, including nearly 1,500 Monday (Feb. 15). The relatively solid turnout for appointments at INTRUST Bank Arena came despite record low temperatures. The Sedgwick County Health Department is currently scheduling appointments for residents who are 70 and older.

The cold streak has put a strain on the vaccine distribution system, a situation KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman considers only to be a minor road block. This week, the health department will look at when the county can move on to vaccinating residents who are 65 and older, as well as other groups in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan. A lot of that hinges on how quickly appointments fill out.

“It’s so difficult to determine what’s going on with the population because so much of it has to do with the weather,” Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said. “I think if it was 50 degrees outside, this might be going totally different regarding how fast we can move and regarding the number of signups we get, but when it’s negative 12 outside, and so much of the population we’re seeing right now is elderly, it’s difficult for them to negotiate that.”

During a county staff meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 16), Stolz said the county would like to get up to 1,500 to 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered per day at the INTRUST Bank Arena site.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.