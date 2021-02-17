Advertisement

Shockers, Sooners Series in Round Rock, Texas, canceled

Mar 7, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a baseball game between Wichita State and LA...
Mar 7, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a baseball game between Wichita State and LA Tech &amp;copy;KellyRoss(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Wichita State Shockers announced Wednesday that the three-game baseball series against the University of Oklahoma at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, has been canceled due to weather and related facility issues.

The two teams were originally slated to play a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 20, and a single game Sunday, Feb. 21. 

Wichita State is currently looking into alternative scheduling options. Individuals who purchased tickets for the series in Round Rock are asked to email tickets@rrexpress.com for refund questions. 

The Shockers are currently slated to host SIU Edwardsville at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, Feb. 26-28.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP moves to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2, more blackouts likely
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs
Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Evergy restores power to 60,000 customers, calls to conserve energy continue
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Teen girl dies from injuries in Lincoln County shooting
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday

Latest News

Wichita WInd Surge
Wichita Wind Surge holding auditions for mascot performers
Shocker junior Morris Udeze was named the AAC Player of the Week Monday
Shockers reschedule 2 meetings with SMU
Wichita State Interim Head Coach Isaac Brown
Shockers game with Houston pushed up
Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman...
Sunday’s Shocker game at SMU postponed