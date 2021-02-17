Shockers, Sooners Series in Round Rock, Texas, canceled

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Wichita State Shockers announced Wednesday that the three-game baseball series against the University of Oklahoma at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, has been canceled due to weather and related facility issues.

The two teams were originally slated to play a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 20, and a single game Sunday, Feb. 21.

Wichita State is currently looking into alternative scheduling options. Individuals who purchased tickets for the series in Round Rock are asked to email tickets@rrexpress.com for refund questions.

The Shockers are currently slated to host SIU Edwardsville at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, Feb. 26-28.

