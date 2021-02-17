Short, controlled outages meant to help avoid bigger energy crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy says it may cut power briefly overnight to reduce strain on the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). That’s the regulator controlling the flow of electricity across 17 states. The SPP raised its alert level Tuesday night and told Evergy more blackouts could be needed. SPP started requesting rolling blackouts on Monday as millions of Americans are using more power to stay warm.

Evergy said if there are blackouts Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, they likely would happen after midnight and before 11 a.m. The City of Maize on Tuesday night alerted residents that it was made aware that the city would be impacted by rotating electrical outages either between 10 p.m. and midnight Tuesday or between 6 and 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

SPP explained that the short, controlled outages could help to avoid a bigger energy crisis.

It’s a matter of supply and demand, and right now, the cold is causing people to use more energy than what’s being generated. To prevent running out, many could temporarily have their power shut off, as thousands in Kansas experience on Monday and Tuesday.

“If we could’ve avoided this, we absolutely would have,” said SSP Chief Operating Officer Lanny Nickell.

The rolling outages are a last-resort effort to conserve energy by SPP, which supervises utility companies like Evergy. It said to end the rolling blackouts, energy generation must pick up soon.

“We have a very diverse fuel supply, about a third comes from wind, a third comes from coal and a third comes from natural gas,” explained SPP Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations Mike Ross.

Sub-freezing temperatures for long periods of time impact all of these energy suppliers.

“Fuel supply is a concern of ours,” Ross aid. “If wind production isn’t what we need it to be, when we ask it to be there, that causes us to take action before we want to.”

That’s why SPP is asking for people’s help conserving energy in their own homes. So far, that has made a difference in preventing even more outages, SPP reported Tuesday night.

SPP said without the controlled outages, millions of people could find themselves in the dark for hours, or even days. It said the temporary outages will likely end by Thursday or Friday once temperatures warm up and energy production increases.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.