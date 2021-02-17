Need for rolling blackouts downgraded, supply ‘sufficient to serve demand,’ says SPP

(KWCH) - Wednesday Update: The Southwest Power Pool has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 as of 1:15 p.m. SPP said the alert covers its entire 14-state balancing authority area.

“Generation is currently sufficient to serve system-wide demand across the region and to fully satisfy operating reserve requirements,” said the organization.

Evergy, who is a member of the SPP, said the downgrade means the threat of required temporary emergency power outages is reduced. Residential and business customers are still encouraged to conserve electricity.

💚 💙 Good news! SPP has downgraded the emergency to a Level 1, which means the threat of required temporary emergency power outages is reduced. However, we still continue to urge all homes and businesses to conserve electricity today. 💚 💙 pic.twitter.com/dfjJc9PsSl — Evergy (@evergypower) February 17, 2021

Tuesday evening Update: The Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 at 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday. An EEA Level 2 requires SPP to direct member electric companies to notify the public and request energy conservation.

SPP says it currently has enough generating capacity online to meet system-wide demand, but this step is being taken to mitigate the risk of outages. The regional transmission organization (RTO) covers 17 states.

SPP says it anticipates that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will continue to fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours. If SPP moves to an EEA Level 3, it will direct energy companies to reduce a percentage of their load to balance the system. This would result in an interruption of service to customers.

SPP said providers and co-ops do not know in advance because the situation is fluid. Outages will affect blocks of consumers at approximately 30-90 minutes, and then, power will be restored.

Be prepared:

Make sure phones and other electronic devices are charged at all times,

Keep flashlights with batteries on hand, have several blankets, sweaters, gloves and coats at the ready,

And have a “go kit” with food, water, medicine, and other must-haves in case you need to head to a local warming center.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.