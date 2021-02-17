Advertisement

US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks

A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in...
A sale sign is displayed near the entrance of a Hallmark store Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The $600 stimulus checks got Americans shopping again.

After three months of declines, retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday. It was the biggest increase since June and much larger than the 1% rise Wall Street analysts had expected.

The $600 stimulus checks, sent out at the end of last year, seems to have pushed people to buy new furniture, clothing and appliances.

Wednesday’s report covers about a third of overall consumer spending. It doesn’t include haircuts, hotel stays and other services, which have been badly hurt by the pandemic.

