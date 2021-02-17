Warming trend for the rest of the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a gradual warming trend will continue for the remainder of the week with temperatures that will climb above freezing into the weekend.

Thursday morning will start out cold once again with morning lows in the single digits. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 30s for central and eastern Kansas with 40s in the west. South winds will be breezy over central and eastern Kansas, which will still make it feel cold.

Temperatures will make it above freezing for the entire state on Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Everyone will have 40s by Sunday.

A changing weather pattern will allow highs to reach the 50s for most of next week. Rain and snow chances appear low for the next several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 8.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 24.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 11.

Fri: High: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 20 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 29 Sunny, staying mild.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

