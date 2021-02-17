Advertisement

Weather gives Wichita firefighters opportunity for ice-rescue training

Wichita firefighters practice frozen-pond rescues Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at OJ Watson Park in Wichita.
Wichita firefighters practice frozen-pond rescues Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at OJ Watson Park in Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the sun finally shining, but temperatures remaining below freezing, the weather gave Wichita firefighters the opportunity to practice one of its coldest rescues: saving someone who has fallen through ice on a body of water. On Wednesday, members of the Wichita Fire Department practiced rescues on the ice of a pond at OJ Watson Park.

“There have been a few events over the last few days. We haven’t had ice like this in probably three or four years, so we’re taking the opportunity to get on the ice and hone in some sills to get some training,” Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Chad Winton said.

The firefighters gathered at Watson Park Wednesday said they hope they don’t have to put this training to use and need people to stay off of the ice, even if it appears to be thick enough not to crack.

“I’ve very important because when kids start to see ice or even sometimes adults, they’ll get out here thinking it’s perfectly okay to get out on the ice, and in reality, it’s very dangerous. So we need to be on our game and get training when we can,” said Wichita Firefighter Tim Mason, a 12-year veteran with the department.

Falling through ice happens quickly and with temperatures warming up though the weekend, the Wichita Fire Department worries more people will try to get out on the water.

“This weekend, we’re looking at temperatures probably in the upper 40s, I believe 50 on Monday. That’s going to deteriorate just as fast. People are going to be out, warm temps. They’re going to think it’s safe and play on it,” Winton said. “It’s not safe. I don’t know if you can hear it from the shore, but when we’re out there, you can hear pops with the ice cracking below us. And in a split second, we could be in the water.”

The Wichita Fire Department says if you see any animals on the ice, do not try to go out to it. Call 911 and let the fire department attempt to rescue them.

