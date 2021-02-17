Advertisement

Wichita Wind Surge looking holding auditions for its mascot

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge is looking for a mascot performer for its first season at Riverfront Stadium.

Auditions will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Face masks are required at the auditions.

Those interested can sign up here to fill out an audition form, which is required. A representative for the team will contact interested performers to schedule their audition time. The deadline to submit the form is Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must be 16 years or older. The mascot will be unveiled in April.

