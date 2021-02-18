Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Newton police sergeant killed in Harvey County ATV crash
Southwest Power Pool no longer in emergency alert
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Affidavit: Man accused of dragging 13-year-old girl in stolen SUV unaware she was inside
Two crashes closed Highway 54 was closed in both directions between Pratt and Greenburg on...
Haviland woman killed in crash on US-54 east of Greensburg
AGCO
AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages

Latest News

LIVE: NASA Perseverance rover Mars landing
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water woes persists
Eviction Notice
City of Wichita begins rental assistance program Monday
Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, prepares to pour gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18,...
Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly