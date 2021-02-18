AGCO shut down due to potential $2.1 million gas bill, workers missing out on wages
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - AGCO in Hesston is shut down due to “extraordinarily high natural gas prices” related to the “record-setting cold,” Harvey County Now reported.
The newspaper posted on Facebook that the company faces a potential of a $2.1 million bill for natural gas.
Now, because of the shutdown, employees will miss out on an average of $200 a day.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.