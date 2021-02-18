Another cold, but quiet day across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold start to the day, but for a change, it is quiet across Kansas with no advisories or warnings in effect. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits feel like zero to ten below, but frostbite is not a concern.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap today and that will allow temperatures to climb into the 20s for the second day in-a-row. Friday will be even warmer as our run of sub-freezing weather should come to an end with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s.

A weak weather maker will move through the state this weekend. In addition to placing a temporary halt on our warm-up, passing rain showers are possible on Sunday. Some snow may mix in at times, mainly northeast of Wichita, however, accumulation is not expected.

Looking Ahead… a quiet weather pattern next week will allow the warm-up to continue. In fact, highs in the 60s are expected across the state on Tuesday. Cooler conditions could return by the end of the week, but nothing like what we witnessed the past two weeks.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 24.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 11.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; milder. Wind: S 10-15. High: 33.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 36. Low: 30. Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45. Low 27. Morning sprinkles; mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 55. Low: 31. Sunny, breezy, and milder.

Tue: High: High: 63. Low: 32. Sunny, staying mild.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 40. Breezy with a sun/cloud mix.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.