Advertisement

Another cold, but quiet day across Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold start to the day, but for a change, it is...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold start to the day, but for a change, it is quiet across Kansas with no advisories or warnings in effect.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold start to the day, but for a change, it is quiet across Kansas with no advisories or warnings in effect. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits feel like zero to ten below, but frostbite is not a concern.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap today and that will allow temperatures to climb into the 20s for the second day in-a-row. Friday will be even warmer as our run of sub-freezing weather should come to an end with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s.

A weak weather maker will move through the state this weekend. In addition to placing a temporary halt on our warm-up, passing rain showers are possible on Sunday. Some snow may mix in at times, mainly northeast of Wichita, however, accumulation is not expected.

Looking Ahead… a quiet weather pattern next week will allow the warm-up to continue. In fact, highs in the 60s are expected across the state on Tuesday. Cooler conditions could return by the end of the week, but nothing like what we witnessed the past two weeks.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 24.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 11.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; milder. Wind: S 10-15. High: 33.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 36. Low: 30. Partly to mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45. Low 27. Morning sprinkles; mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 55. Low: 31. Sunny, breezy, and milder.

Tue: High: High: 63. Low: 32. Sunny, staying mild.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 40. Breezy with a sun/cloud mix.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton Police Corporal Levi Minkevitch died from his injuries in a Feb. 17 ATV crash in Harvey...
Newton police sergeant killed in Harvey County ATV crash
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Affidavit: Man accused of dragging 13-year-old girl in stolen SUV unaware she was inside
SPP updates emergency alert level, ending looming threat of planned blackouts
Two crashes closed Highway 54 was closed in both directions between Pratt and Greenburg on...
Haviland woman killed in crash on US-54 east of Greensburg
Heating costs.
Extended cold stretch shifts concern from staying warm to how much that costs

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures for Wichita.
Warming trend for the rest of the week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a slippery start to the day with light snow falling on...
Light snow for some, cold sunshine for others
Light snow for parts of Kansas overnight.
Light snow overnight-early Wednesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another dangerous start to the day
Record-setting cold continues across Kansas, some snow Tuesday