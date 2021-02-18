Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole announces cancer diagnosis

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former U.S. Sen. from Kansas, Bob Dole, announced Thursday he was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

In a statement, Sen. Dole said, “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

He also said his first cancer treatment will begin Monday.

In response to the news, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) released a statement saying, “I have not known a better public servant, a man with a bigger heart, someone more focused on the good of the nation, more opposed to political drama, or a more incredible negotiator than Senator Bob Dole. I am the luckiest person on earth to have him as one of my greatest role models, a mentor, and a dear friend.

“Most every day as I walk the halls of the Capitol, I recognize the boots I wear now, were once worn by Senator Dole and on days like this, those boots look mighty large. From his signature legislation for people with disabilities to helping feed hungry children at schools in impoverished nations across the world, he has been a positive influence on our nation and the world.

“I have zero doubt in my mind Senator Dole will take this challenge head-on the same way as other challenges he faced in his life. Just as he did as one of the heroes from our greatest generation, in this battle, Senator Dole will continue to show us the way through hope, resiliency, and perseverance.

“Senator Dole, just as you taught me that when there is any problem too big, just go listen to the people of Kansas,’ please know that the state we both love is behind you, and Laina and I and my entire family of course are behind you. We join all of Kansas in praying for God’s comfort and His healing hand, and peace for you, for Elizabeth, for Robin, and for your entire family during this difficult time.”

