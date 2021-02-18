Advertisement

Gradually warming into the weekend

A two week spell of subfreezing will finally end
The February thaw kicks in Friday and into the weekend.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that milder air is going to push toward Kansas into the weekend, but with some stronger winds, it may not feel all that warm.

Look for mostly clear skies early Friday with lows in the teens and highs warming into the 30s and 40s during the afternoon. South to southwest winds will pick up a bit during the afternoon with increasing clouds.

Saturday could have some patchy fog to start the day, but in the afternoon, expect increasing clouds and gusty south winds. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s once again, and despite the clouds, it will remain dry.

A cold front will push into the area on Sunday, which may trigger a few sprinkles in north central and northeast Kansas. Highs will be near 40 on Sunday with gusty northwest winds likely.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/SW 5-10. Low: 10.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; milder. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 32.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; patchy fog. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 35 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 40 Low: 30 Cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 25 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 29 Sunny.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 32 Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

