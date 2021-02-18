Advertisement

Hesston Pharmacy receives 1,000 vaccine doses, appointments available for any Kansan 65+

John Neal is getting the COVID-19 vaccine after two of his close friends recently died from the virus.
John Neal is getting the COVID-19 vaccine after two of his close friends recently died from the virus.(Free)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hesston Pharmacy said Thursday it has received 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and it is ready to begin vaccinating.

The pharmacy will hold a clinic on February 26-27 at the King Park Shelter House, 500 N. Ridge Road, in Hesston, Kan. The clinic is open is to any Kansan age 65 or older, but you must have an appointment.

The pharmacy said no walk-ins, early or later arrivals will be accepted. Schedule your appointment by clicking on the following link: COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form/Sign-Up: 65+ ONLY

Hesston Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccine clinic

