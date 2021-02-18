Advertisement

Homestead Assisted Living welcoming back in-person visitors to its facilities

Homestead of Derby resident Darlene Richardson was hopeful after receiving her first dose of...
Homestead of Derby resident Darlene Richardson was hopeful after receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the assisted-living facility in Derby, Kan.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homestead Assisted Living facilities are welcoming back in-person visitors to their Wichita and area facilities this week and next.

In-person visits have been restricted at the facilities since March 2020.

A release said that residents and staff members have received both COVID-19 vaccines and are waiting the recommended 14 days for the vaccine to become fully effective.

Visitations will have some restrictions, however. Visitors must schedule visits in advance, pass a health screening and test negative for COVID-19 when they arrive for their visit. Visitors are also required to wear a facemask.

The following are dates for when Homestead facilities will open to visitors:

Feb. 18 – Homestead of Halstead, Derby

Feb. 19 – Homestead of Wellington

Feb. 22 – Homestead of Augusta, El Dorado

Feb. 26 – Homestead of Crestview

March 1 – Homestead of Wichita

