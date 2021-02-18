Homestead Assisted Living welcoming back in-person visitors to its facilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Homestead Assisted Living facilities are welcoming back in-person visitors to their Wichita and area facilities this week and next.

In-person visits have been restricted at the facilities since March 2020.

A release said that residents and staff members have received both COVID-19 vaccines and are waiting the recommended 14 days for the vaccine to become fully effective.

Visitations will have some restrictions, however. Visitors must schedule visits in advance, pass a health screening and test negative for COVID-19 when they arrive for their visit. Visitors are also required to wear a facemask.

The following are dates for when Homestead facilities will open to visitors:

Feb. 18 – Homestead of Halstead, Derby

Feb. 19 – Homestead of Wellington

Feb. 22 – Homestead of Augusta, El Dorado

Feb. 26 – Homestead of Crestview

March 1 – Homestead of Wichita

