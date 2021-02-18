Advertisement

Kan. couple says power was shut off despite being medically exempt

Despite submitting a form to be exempt for medical reasons, Cal and Paula Kingman say they lost power for about 4 1/2 hours.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas couple said power outages could be a life and death situation for them. That’s why they applied for a medical exemption in case of rolling outages. But they weren’t spared when the power company started to cut electricity.

Cal and Paula Kingman claim they submitted the from required for a medical exemption from an outage. Cal is paralyzed and needs certain equipment to help him breathe.

When the power was off for hours earlier this week, Paula and Cal said they didn’t know what they were going to do.

“I was in panic mode,” Paula said.

The couple’s power was off for about four-and-a-half hours. Evergy said its goal was to limit controlled outages to 90 minutes

