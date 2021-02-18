Advertisement

Kansas lawmakers want tuition refunds for COVID-19 disruptions

WSU students are adjusting to a new experience in higher ed.
WSU students are adjusting to a new experience in higher ed.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - College students who lost class time or were forced into online classes because of the pandemic could have some of their tuition refunded under a measure that lawmakers are debating.

The Kansas City Star reports that a House panel amended the state’s higher education budget Wednesday to require that colleges, community colleges and technical schools reimburse students for 50% of the tuition paid every day they spent online instead of in the classroom.

The amendment would reimburse at 100% for days that students missed class entirely.

The state’s Republican-leaning Legislature also has been pushing back against online learning in k-12 schools

