KU tops K-State in ice-cold Sunflower Showdown

Sunflower Showdown, David McCormack(Russell Luna, Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On a sub-freezing Wednesday night in Kansas, rivals KU and K-State combined for a chilly 17.5-percent from three en route to the Jayhawks’ 59-41 win.

It took until 1:22 in the first half for either team to hit a three-pointer when KU’s Jalen Wilson knocked one down off a Marcus Garrett drive-and-kick. Luke Kasubke hit the Wildcats’ first three with 11:30 to go.

Overall, KU shot 45.8-percent from the field (4-16 3PT). K-State made 31-percent of their shots (3-24 3PT).

K-State’s 35 points the lowest ever scored by the Wildcats inside Bramlage Coliseum.

KU would go on a 13-4 run in the next five minutes to build a 16-point lead. The No. 23 Jayhawks held control of the game from there to seal the win.

”I think we’re getting better,” KU head coach Bill Self said after the game. “I think our best ball’s still ahead of us.”

Kansas now sits 10-5 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.

“If all the games were to be played, we put ourselves in a position to have a chance to play for second, so that would be a great accomplishment for this group,” Self said.

K-State has now lost 13-straight games: their longest losing streak in 98 years.

