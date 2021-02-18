Livestream explainer

KWCH Local News Live + Local News Live across the US

Local News Live provides LIVE coverage from LOCAL journalists at any of Gray Media’s 90+ television stations, including KWCH. Watch live newscasts from KWCH 12 Eyewitness News and get a local perspective from of national events from journalists who live in the communities they cover.

Eyewitness News Local Newscasts Streaming 24/7

Stay up to date with what’s happening in Kansas. Watch LIVE and encore presentations of Eyewitness News on KWCH and KSCW.

Always on Storm Team 12 Weather Stream 24/7

Watch Kansas’ only 24/7 weather channel Always on Storm Team 12. Get the current conditions and a three day forecast from your town and constant view of the radar. When severe weather strikes expect LIVE coverage from Storm Team 12, Kansas’ most trusted meteorologists.